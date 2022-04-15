Delhi: PWD to take up repair works along key roads stretching 254 km

In order to make city roads safe and accident-free for commuters, the Public Works Department (PWD) will take up repair and strengthening works on key arterial roads stretching across 254 km, said officials.

According to a senior PWD official, the department has received administrative approval for the work which will start in the coming days. “Strengthening of roads is done every five years. Under this, the department repairs all patches, potholes, breaks and cracks on a particular stretch and lays a two to three-inch bituminous layer. This extends the life of the road by five years and also provides a smooth commute,” the official said.

The PWD manages a total of 1,442 km of major roads across the national capital, including the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and other busy roads. Officials said the department has already commenced strengthening works along 171.68 km, while administrative approval (AA) has been received for repairing a total of 254 km.

Besides, the department has prepared estimates for various roads extending to 216 km, and is awaiting administrative and expenditure approval. The work will begin once it gets the due clearance, officials added.

They explained that some of the strengthening work will be taken up at the ITO intersection, IP Flyover, Flag Staff Road, Sachivalaya, Satya Marg, Club Road, IG Stadium slip road, Maharaja Agrasen, MB Road, etc. “Once the administrative approval is received, the work on the ground will start immediately and the strengthening of roads will be completed in about three months,” said the official.

Deputy chief minister and PWD minister Manish Sisodia has directed the department to repair the roads and potholes within the stipulated time. The government is also planning to develop a mobile app on which commuters can click and post pictures of bad, damaged and broken potholes, stretches and register an on-the-spot complaint.