Delhi PWD to repair all footpaths, pavements to make them accessible for pedestrians

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has decided to repair and redevelop all footpaths and walkways across the city to make them more accessible and disabled friendly, officials have said. According to officials, footpaths and pavements at several locations and roads are in a poor condition and have been encroached upon.

“Due to the broken pavements and encroachments, pedestrians are having difficulty walking on roads. There are several stretches that are not disabled-friendly and the ramps are missing or broken and constructed improperly. Thus, to make the footpaths accessible, the department has decided to repair all footpaths in the city,” said a senior PWD official.

The PWD has also issued tenders for repairing footpaths and pavements such as those on B J Marg on Outer Ring Road to Springdales School, under the Ber Sarai flyover to Masjid Moth road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Baba Gang Nath Marg, Nelson Mandela Road, Captain Vikram Batra Marg to Burari Chowk, Mehrauli Badarpur bypass road among others.

Officials also said that on several existing footpaths, paver blocks have settled in and are missing in patches, manhole covers are not placed properly, kerbstones at a few places are also missing, debris is lying on them and vegetation are growing at some places.

Besides, repairing and improving the footpaths, the PWD will also repair all the drainage systems and construct missing drains on footpaths. “Illegal encroachments are also being removed and the drainages lines are also improved to avoid waterlogging during the monsoon,” said the official.

The PWD has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines to all engineers and staff to redevelop footpaths and make them walkable for pedestrians on priority. It also directed all executive engineers in charge to personally ensure that improvements are implemented from one end to another.

The department has further asked its staff to remove vegetation growing on footpaths, repair paver blocks and kerbstones, and immediately fix broken and tilted grills on the central verge of the roads. It has also asked to provide proper signage and crossing facility with properly marking zebra crossing and tabletops.

Further, the department is also installing pedestrian signages across the city to help them to choose proper lanes, cross roads at the right time and provide information about what is around the particular stretch along with the distance. It will also have a Braille facility for visually impaired persons.

The department manages about 1,260 kilometres of roads across the national capital.