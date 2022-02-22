Delhi: PWD to redevelop accident-prone Rohtak Road

The Rohtak Road (National Highway-10) at Tikri border infamous for accidents will finally get redeveloped as the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to start work to strengthen the road with new bitumen, fill potholes and cracks, and replace bearings.

Officials said they have issued tenders for the work which will start in the next 20-25 days. The estimated budget is Rs 91.94 lakh.

According to officials, the road also sustained damages during the farmers’ protest last year when hundreds of farmers camped in the area protesting against the controversial farm legislations. “Several concrete, multi-layer concrete barriers were installed on this road during the protest to stop farmers from entering the city. Roads were damaged, potholes developed and we are receiving complaints from motorists about the cracks and breaks on the stretch. So, we have decided to repair the stretch to provide a smooth commute,” said a PWD official.

The road safety cell of the transport department, in a recent study, declared the zone as unsafe for pedestrians and motorists.

The PWD will repair the road, layout and main carriageway, strengthen the joints and fix accident-prone sections. All potholes will be filled and stretches fully re-laid. Besides, proper signages and diversion/stop marks will also be freshly painted using thermoplastic paint.