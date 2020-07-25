scorecardresearch
Friday, July 24, 2020
Delhi: PWD to keep eye on Minto Bridge 24×7

In a circular issued Friday, PWD said an executive engineer will monitor the area 24x7. It has also decided to barricade roads leading to the bridge if water level rises above 45 cm.

Written by Ashna Butani | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 3:20:46 am
Days after a 56-year-old man drowned under Minto Bridge, due to heavy waterlogging, the Public Works Department has announced 24×7 monitoring of the area and regular pumping of water to ensure there is no repeat of the incident.

In a circular issued Friday, PWD said an executive engineer will monitor the area 24×7. It has also decided to barricade roads leading to the bridge if water level rises above 45 cm. If any individual or vehicle attempts to enter despite the barricading, PWD officials will file an FIR with the Delhi Police. Officials said traffic on roads leading to the bridge will be diverted by Delhi Traffic Police.

“Our first priority is to ensure there is no waterlogging. For that, there is a permanent pumphouse and a number of pumps deployed at the spot. But if, for any reason, the area does get waterlogged, we want to shut traffic so that there is no loss of life or damage to property,” said a senior PWD official.

