Delhi: PWD to hire anti-smog guns, truck-mounted water sprinklers to control pollution

In a bid to control air pollution in Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire 5-6 anti-smog guns and truck-mounted water sprinklers.

“We are hiring anti-smog guns on a contractual basis to control dust pollution. The recent rain has brought some relief but construction work, like repairing of roads, metro phase IV, RRTS, and new projects, are going across the city. Road construction and repairing work is being carried out on more than 150 km across Delhi,” said a senior PWD official.

The officials added that each district will hire about 5-6 anti-smog guns as per the requirement. Several districts, like South West, North and Central, have also invited tenders for hiring truck-mounted smog guns, including operators.

The department has, however, decided to hire only CNG and BS VI compliant vehicles. “We have mentioned in the tender that the vehicle must be BS VI compliant CNG trucks. The aim is to control pollution and hence the department will not entertain vehicles running on other fuels,” the official said.

The anti-smog guns will have a capacity to store 7,000 to 10,000 litres of water. The anti-smog guns spray nebulised water droplets in the air with the help of high-pressure propellers, thereby causing the dust particles to settle down.

Besides anti-smog guns, the department will also hire “hydraulic-operated sprinkler truck mount systems” for dust control as part of its anti-pollution measures.

These sprinkler trucks will be GPS-enabled and will discharge water in not less than 50 m horizontal distance. The water will be sprayed in 330 degree rotation in the horizontal plane and 60 degree tilting in the vertical plane and size of droplets will be in the range of 10 to 30 micron, the officials informed.

PWD manages around 1,447 km of major roads in Delhi.