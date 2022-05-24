Delhi PWD to crack down on errant contractors, agencies

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to take strict disciplinary action against agencies and contractors for violating contract conditions, failing to execute contracts, or not beginning work after bagging the contract.

According to officials, PWD employees have been asked to prepare a list of errant contractors and the violations they committed in respect to contracts awarded from April 2021 onwards. The department has also issued a circular to all chief engineers and principal engineers for necessary action into the matter.

“It has been observed that there are many cases where the agency does not start work after award and in some cases, the contract is then rescinded. So, apart from forfeiting the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) or PG (Performance Guarantee) as per contract conditions, the concerned department has been asked to report the matter to the enlisting authority so that appropriate disciplinary action may be taken against such contractors and agencies,” said a senior PWD official.

“All the executive engineers of PWD are hereby directed to inform such matters with immediate effect from April 2021 till date and their chief engineers will compile the list and send it to engineer in chief office…(who) will send the compiled list to the respective enlistment authority,” read the circular, issued with the approval of the PWD chief.

Officials said that as per rules, the enlistment of contractors and agencies can be cancelled if the agency/contractor has failed to execute a contract or executes it unsatisfactorily, violates any conditions of the contract, fails to abide by the conditions of the enlistment, and does not start work after the same is awarded to him on two occasions.