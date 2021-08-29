Delhi: PWD to brainstorm waterlogging solutions for 147 vulnerable locations

The engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) will discuss the solutions to address waterlogging concerns in 147 vulnerable locations in Delhi.

Ahead of the onset of monsoon this year, the department had come up with temporary and permanent solutions at critical locations.

Among the primary issues with the city’s drains is that they were built in the British era and do not have the capacity to deal with the increasing population.

Some of the solutions that were implemented earlier this year included creating alternate routes for discharge of water, installing CCTV cameras and additional pumps. At Minto Bridge, an alternate route was created for rainwater discharge. At the other locations, temporary solutions were implemented.

The solutions implemented on the critical locations are being used as a set of guidelines for the other locations. However, an official said that every location is different and will have different needs.

The official said, “It might not be possible to implement permanent solutions for all locations. However, some areas have inherent problems, which can be minimised. We are looking at setting up an additional monitoring system. So if a certain number of pumps are running at a location, we can oversee it from a centralised location. That way, we know exactly how many are running. We can also deploy additional temporary pumps where needed.”

Every year, the department draws up a list of vulnerable locations, with the help of information provided by the traffic police. This year, 147 vulnerable locations had been identified.