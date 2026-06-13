Delhi Government floats ₹473-cr smart street light tender to boost safety and save power

Aiming to replace 96,000 streetlights installed on 51,160 poles with smart LED lights, save around 4 crore units of electricity, and eradicate 5,000 dark spots across the Capital, the Delhi government has floated tenders for a Rs 473-crore project that is set to make the city safer. Under this project, the Delhi government aims to ensure real-time monitoring of streetlights to address complaints without any delay, according to officials.

The project will replace all the existing HPSV (High-Pressure Sodium Vapor) and conventional LED streetlights with Smart LED street lights for judicious power consumption, and will target locations with missing poles as well as take into account future illumination requirements, said officials.

On the current set of challenges faced in management of streetlights in the city, Public Workers Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “The existing system lacks real-time monitoring of streetlight functionality and largely depends on a complaint-based maintenance approach. As a result, faults often go undetected for extended periods, leading to delayed identification and rectification of dark spots…the inadequate illumination not only affects visibility and road safety but also contributes to uneven lighting coverage.”

As per estimates, the initiative is expected to generate annual energy savings of around Rs 25 crore while also reducing the city’s carbon footprint, Singh added. “It has also been observed that the conventional system consumes more power than necessary, leading to higher electricity costs and wastage, while inefficient lighting practices also contribute to light pollution (unwanted outdoor light). Thus, to address the challenges, we have come up with a smart street lighting project with an aim to eliminate dark spots on roads, enhance safety and security for women and improve road safety for motorists and pedestrians along with an overall better public safety and visibility,” the Minister said.

As per the PWD data, 45,000 of these total streetlights currently installed are HPSV, while another 51,000 are normal LED lights. PWD maintains 1,400 kms of road stretch including main arterial roads and over 106 flyovers and underpasses.

The department also has plans to set up a Centralised Command Centre (CCC), which would enable real-time monitoring and management of all streetlights across the city, officials said.

The centre, they added, will enable individual light-level monitoring and control, making it possible to immediately identify non-functional lights and dark stretches. “Unlike the existing complaint-driven approach, maintenance will be data-driven, allowing the department to detect faults and act quickly to fix it,” an official added.

Story continues below this ad

On how the government plans to reduce electricity consumption and improve operational efficiency through the project, the Minister said,“The smart lighting network will have the capability to dim lights when required, optimising power usage without compromising public safety. For instance, I can monitor the situation while sitting at my office. If a particular stretch is less used, the lights can be dimmed and if there is a celebration we can adjust the system and illuminate the entire city…”

Apart from saving electricity, the Minister said the project would also improve the quality of lighting services by ensuring uniform illumination and better lux (the standard unit of illuminance) levels on roads and public spaces. “It will reduce light pollution, maintain consistent light temperature, and enhance visual comfort for commuters and pedestrians. Real-time monitoring will also facilitate faster fault detection and rectification, minimising disruptions and improving service reliability,” he said.

Further, officials said that the project will incorporate stringent contractual safeguards.

Officials said that the lighting fixtures will carry a seven-year warranty, while the contractor will be responsible for operations and maintenance for five years. They said that the contract will also include performance-linked incentives and penalties under strict service-level agreements, along with a deferred payment model under which 25% of the project cost will be paid upfront and the remaining amount will be paid in instalments to ensure long-term accountability.

Story continues below this ad

“The project will strengthen urban governance through technology-driven management and will transform PWD roads into a smart, energy-efficient, centrally monitored street lighting network, improving safety, visibility, reliability, and governance while generating substantial long-term energy savings,” Singh added.