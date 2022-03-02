Delhi: PWD to redevelop accident-prone Rohtak Road

The Public Works Department (PWD) will strengthen the accident-prone Rohtak Road or National Highway-10, which connects the Nangloi-Najafgarh crossing to the Tikri Border, with new bitumen, fill potholes and cracks, and replace bearings.

The road safety cell of the transport department, in a recent study called ‘Delhi Road Clash Fatalities Report’, had declared the zone a ‘high-risk corridor’ and as unsafe for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

According to the report, about 31 people were killed on this stretch per kilometre. The report also shows that in 2020 alone, 13 people were killed in hit-and-run cases, while two cyclists, 10 pedestrians and 15 motorcyclists were killed in accidents on the road spread over 18.79 km.

“It is in a poor condition now… Waterlogging is also a major problem. We have received several complaints from commuters, especially two-wheelers and car users, about the road. We were planning to repair it earlier, but the Covid lockdown was imposed. When the department started the process again, the farmers’ protest began which went on for a year,” said a senior PWD official.

Tenders have been floated and work will start in the next 20-25 days at an estimated budget of Rs 91.94 lakh. Detailing the work involved, officials said: “Cracks will be repaired, potholes will be filled, and a new layer of bitumen will be laid to increase the usability of the road. A 2-3 inch bitumen layer will be laid first. This will be followed by another five-inch layer to make it more durable for the next five years.”

Besides, the main carriageway, central median, and black spots will also be studied and repaired to improve accident-prone sections. Signages and diversion boards will be freshly painted using thermoplastic paint.

According to officials, the road also sustained damage during the farmers’ protest last year when hundreds of farmers camped in the area in protest against the farm laws. “Several concrete and multi-layer concrete barriers were installed on this road during the protest to stop farmers from entering the city. Roads were damaged and potholes developed… So, we have decided to repair the stretch to provide a smooth commute,” said a PWD official.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also started road widening and construction of a flyover at the Singhu Border, another stretch where farmers had camped. Issuing an advisory to commuters, the Delhi Traffic police said: “Road widening and construction of flyover has been started near Singhu Border and traffic signals have been dismantled by the NHAI. Carriageway leading towards Narela via Singhu border has been closed. Therefore, all types of vehicles going towards Narela via Singhu and Narela to Haryana via Singhu will remain closed. All commuters are advised to avoid this stretch.”