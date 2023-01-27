In next phase of beautification project, Delhi PWD to revamp 100 roads spread across 274 km

After initially working on 16 sample stretches, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is gearing up to expand its ambitious project for streetscaping and beautification of roads by redeveloping 100 roads spread across 274 km that have a width (Right of Way) between 45 m and 60 m, officials said.

Currently, the PWD is in the process of redeveloping about 16 stretches on a pilot basis, of which work on more than 10 stretches has been completed.

According to officials, they will select the best design from the sample stretches and incorporate unique designs and features from each to replicate on the other roads under the project’s next phase. Earlier, the AAP government had announced the redevelopment of about 540 km of roads, but now the PWD has decided to take up the project in a phased manner stretching across 274 km.

Officials said the consultants have been appointed and the next phase of the proposal has been sent to the government for final approval. “Under this phase, the department has identified broad roads for redevelopment. These roads have good space on both sides, so better designing, seating area will be possible, separate space will also be there for parking and beautification,” said a senior official.

The roads will be redeveloped with uniformity, kerbs will be re-designed and the flooring will be done with granite or red sandstone. To further give an aesthetic look, the department is planning to create a seating area with designer benches, decorative street poles with lamps, green covers, cycle track, water ATMs and picnic spots with open-air theatre and sitting areas. The central verge of the roads will also be re-designed and the green cover and plants will be increased.

The department also has plans to develop a small eco-park with butterfly zones in stretches with good space. Further, detailed pedestrian sign boards will be installed across all roads to improve the walking experience.

The pedestrian boards will have information about the roads and will provide directions, including to popular spots like Metro stations, parks, bus stands, malls and other famous places nearby.

Under the next phase, the cost of one stretch will be approximately Rs 14 crore and the entire cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 3,676 crore, said officials.