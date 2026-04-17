To tackle traffic congestion at railway crossings, PWD plans to construct overbridges, tunnels in Delhi

In an effort to curb traffic bottlenecks and control vehicular and dust pollution, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to conduct a feasibility study to construct overbridges, underpasses and limited-height subways at railway crossings.

Currently, there are around 8 to 10 railway line crossings across the city — including those on the Delhi-Ambala Line, Delhi-Bathinda Line, and Delhi-Bharuch Line — that face severe traffic congestion. This has forced people living near these lines to wait for hours in traffic jams or take long alternate routes to avoid the gridlock, officials said.

“Vehicle load at these crossings is very heavy and it not only leads to traffic jams but also takes commuters time…We are planning to study these lines to check the feasibility to see if we can construct a tunnel underneath the Punjabi Bagh and Peeragarhi Chowk to facilitate easier movement for people living on either side of the line,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.