To tackle traffic congestion at railway crossings, PWD plans to construct overbridges, tunnels in Delhi

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In an effort to curb traffic bottlenecks and control vehicular and dust pollution, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to conduct a feasibility study to construct overbridges, underpasses and limited-height subways at railway crossings.
Currently, there are around 8 to 10 railway line crossings across the city — including those on the Delhi-Ambala Line, Delhi-Bathinda Line, and Delhi-Bharuch Line — that face severe traffic congestion. This has forced people living near these lines to wait for hours in traffic jams or take long alternate routes to avoid the gridlock, officials said.
“Vehicle load at these crossings is very heavy and it not only leads to traffic jams but also takes commuters time…We are planning to study these lines to check the feasibility to see if we can construct a tunnel underneath the Punjabi Bagh and Peeragarhi Chowk to facilitate easier movement for people living on either side of the line,” PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said.
Citing the example of the five-kilometre-long railway line that passes between Punjabi Bagh and Paschim Vihar on one side, and Rani Bagh and Pitampura on the other, Singh said that they will construct a railway underbridge or an overbridge, whichever is found to be more feasible.
According to officials, all the lines where the feasibility study will be conducted are manned railway crossings, which give rise to heavy traffic jams, particularly during peak hours.
“Lakhs of vehicles pass through these crossings on a daily basis for their work, businesses, schools, colleges etc. To escape the waiting time, people sometimes even risk it by crossing the line or taking long routes,” said officials. These crossings are located in North, Northwest, Outer, and East Delhi.
Officials said that PWD will conduct a comprehensive survey of the railway crossings and their surroundings, covering buildings, encroachments, trees, road signage, and other permanent structures. In addition, PWD will record estimates of vehicle flow at these railway crossings, including the total vehicle count and peak-hour load, as part of the feasibility study.
The traffic density movement at a particular level crossing is defined by the Train Vehicle Unit (TVU), which is calculated by multiplying the number of train units by the number of road vehicle units passing through that level crossing in a 24-hour period.
The study will also take into consideration any service lines in the area, including power, water, and gas pipelines, among others, officials said. Upon completion of the study, PWD will prepare a detailed Project Report (DPR), they added.
To provide relief to commuters travelling towards Southwest Delhi, PWD is also set to carry out a feasibility study for the construction of flyovers and elevated corridors along Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, and Bawana, officials said.
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