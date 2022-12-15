PWD to install network boosters at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel to improve connectivity

Following several complaints from commuters, the Public Works Department has stepped in to resolve issues of poor network connectivity and sudden call drops inside the newly-inaugurated Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

According to officials, the department has decided to licence out the ITPO tunnel and the associated underpass space at Pragati Maidan to major telecom companies to install network boosters for better and faster mobile and interconnect.

“Mobile network and calls completely drop for about 400-500 metres patch once you enter the tunnel. There is no connectivity issue at the entry and exit points of the tunnel but it takes place inside the tunnel since it is very deep. We received several complaints from commuters as well as senior officials, so we have decided to install network boosters,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials said that the matter was raised in the Rajya Sabha by a member of the ministry of commerce and industry.

Senior PWD officials said the department has decided to install network boosters like that in the Delhi Metro. “The PWD will licence out its space to hire a telecom company which will provide a minimum of two service network/service providers for the telecommunication /network coverage. The service providers will later give rent to the government,” an official said.

The department will award the work to the company on an agreement for ten years to provide service and installation of network boosters. The network boosters will be installed on the wall spaces and on 12 pillars at the ITPO tunnel and associated underpass space at Pragati Maidan, said officials, adding that the space is subjected to approval after the validity plan.

“Tenders have been floated for the project…The bids will open by the end of this week and the work will be completed by January-end. There will be no connectivity or call drop issue once the boosters are installed,” said the official.

The 1.3 km long Pragati Maidan tunnel and five underpasses on Mathura Road were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June. Built at a cost of around Rs 920 crore, the six laned tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. It will also provide direct connectivity to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.