‘Pulled out portion of road by hand, Delhi Minister got angry’: AAP MLA on slap row

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh on Sunday night doubled down on attack on Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh hours after a purported video of the Minister slapping one of AAP leader’s aide was widely circulated on social media. He claimed that the Minister got angry when he pulled out a portion of a road the MLA had been complaining about with his hands.

He rejected the allegations that Sahib Singh, the 22-year-old man who has alleged assault by the Delhi minister and works with the AAP leader’s social media team, abused the Minister. “He is my team member, and neither he nor I abused any member of Parvesh Sahib Singh’s family. How can the Minister slap someone without provocation? The entire incident has been recorded on camera. If it can be heard anywhere that I was abusing anyone, I am ready to face the law,” he told The Indian Express.

The incident happened when the PWD Minister was out for a road inspection visit in West Delhi. Jarnail Singh told The Indian Express that at 1.15 pm, he received a call from Parvesh Sahib Singh, who said that he was visiting the road whose poor-quality construction Singh had been complaining about. “He (Parvesh) came without any prior intimation, but his team members were all prepared. They wanted to put on some sort of show off and planned to leave immediately, as I had been challenging the government for the past few days to come and inspect the poor-quality road. But when I removed a portion of the road with my hands, he got agitated and slapped the man who was recording the video,” Singh said.

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In response to the allegations by Public Works Department officials that he had been harassing them over the road development work and “wanted a commission”, the AAP MLA claimed that the complaints filed with the police were false. “This Minister is doing this to save himself from the law,” he said.

Delhi minister Pravesh Verma slaps man after altercation over road quality Read: https://t.co/cR9SKlSqwg pic.twitter.com/FRq7veQYJj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) September 27, 2026

While two complaints have been filed against Jarnail Singh, Sahib Singh has also filed a complaint against the PWD minister. Police have said that they are probing both the matters.

The incident has triggered a huge political row. Earlier, the Delhi Minister had said, “When I was passing through that road today, I told the engineers that I wanted to check the ongoing work. When I inspected the work, it turned out to be going well,” he said, adding that he also called up Jarnail Singh and waited for him for 45 minutes.

“I had not called BJP workers, but when Jarnail Singh reached there, he came with his party workers. He started saying disrespectful things the moment he came. His party workers started abusing my family. I did what any person would do in that moment of anger,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders condemned the incident and demanded action against the Minister. The party’s national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X: “A minister of Modi ji slapped a young man publicly for exposing corruption in road construction. I will go to Tilak Nagar tomorrow and inspect this road.”

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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also posted about the incident on X. “This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters… These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this — not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn’t need your consent — it demands your silence and blind devotion,” he said.