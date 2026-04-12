Government on Wheels’ initiative: PWD minister inspects roads with senior officials

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Travelling across South Delhi in a bus along with senior officials, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday inspected the city’s key arterial roads as well as road works to review the government’s preparedness ahead of monsoon.
The review was part of PWD’s ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative, under which, officials from all departments travel together in a bus to inspect major roads and public spaces as one team.
“When you come to these locations yourself, the situation becomes very clear. You can see what has improved, where work is slow, and what could turn into a problem once heavy rain begins,” said Singh during the visit.
The inspection covered Moolchand crossing, AIIMS crossing, Chattarpur Metro stretch, Nelson Mandela Marg, Munirka flyover, Vivekanand Marg, BJ Marg, as well as several underpasses that are known pressure points during the monsoon.
At multiple stops, Singh got down from the bus to examine drains, desilting work, and road conditions. In some areas, incomplete cleaning work and potential choke points were identified, with instructions given to address the issues within strict timelines.
“These are not small issues. A partially cleaned drain or a blocked outlet is enough to disrupt an entire stretch. The focus right now is to remove every such weak point before the rain tests the system,” Singh said.
“The idea is straightforward… spot the issue early, fix it quickly, and make sure people don’t have to deal with the consequences later,” he further said. “The presence of multiple departments during the inspection helped in resolving overlaps instantly – whether related to drains, road surfaces, or maintenance responsibilities,” he added.
Particular attention was given to low-lying areas and underpasses, where even short spells of heavy rain can lead to waterlogging and traffic disruption, said officials, adding that they were directed to ensure that these locations remain fully functional during peak monsoon.
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