Government on Wheels’ initiative: PWD minister inspects roads with senior officials

Travelling across South Delhi in a bus along with senior officials, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday inspected the city’s key arterial roads as well as road works to review the government’s preparedness ahead of monsoon.

The review was part of PWD’s ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative, under which, officials from all departments travel together in a bus to inspect major roads and public spaces as one team.

“When you come to these locations yourself, the situation becomes very clear. You can see what has improved, where work is slow, and what could turn into a problem once heavy rain begins,” said Singh during the visit.