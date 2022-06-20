Delhi: PWD to develop multi-modal integration at IIT Metro station to ease traffic, provide last-mile connectivity

To reduce traffic congestion and provide smooth connectivity between the first and last miles, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to develop and beautify the space outside the IIT-Delhi Metro station to make it a multi-modal hub, said officials.

“The IIT road sees heavy traffic jams during peak and non-peak hours. It also sees auto-rickshaws, and shared autos in addition to the main road traffic. So, the PWD has decided to use the vacant land under its jurisdiction and develop it into a multi-modal hub with separate facilities for pedestrians, vehicles, and cyclists,” said an official.

Under the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plan, the PWD will improve walkability and ensure seamless integration of first-mile and last-mile connectivity in a radius of 300 m from the metro station and bus station.

Officials said that separate stands for cycles, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws will be developed to reduce congestion around the Metro station and the existing footpaths will be widened with ramps facility for pedestrians and make them disabled-friendly.

The PWD also has plans to develop pedestrian plazas and seating arrangements with street furniture and installs plants and shrubs for beautification, said officials.

The tenders to develop MMI at IIT-Delhi Metro station have been floated and the estimated cost of the budget is Rs 4.22 lakh, said officials.

Former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal directed a few years ago to develop multi-modal hubs at all metro stations wherever spaces are available to decongest the surrounding area outside them to provide better walking facilities and last-mile connectivity.

Currently, the Delhi Metro has developed multi-modal hubs at 61 stations in Delhi and 10 more stations will be developed in the coming days.