Delhi PWD identifies 86 spots to install 600 LED screens, invites bids

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has identified about 86 different locations across the city, including at borders, railway stations and Metro stations, to install 600 LED screens through which it will inform citizens about the policies and initiatives undertaken by the government for the welfare of people.

Of the 86 locations identified, 34 screens will be installed at the New Delhi, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations, 16 at Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, 12 on Airport Road and 72 on Delhi borders such as Tikri, Auchandi, Lampur, Singh, Ghazipur, Badarpur and others.

Besides, about 76 LED screens will be installed at around 19 Delhi Metro stations and all ring roads, junctions and other places in the city with high footfall.

The objective behind installing the LED screens is to highlight the work done by the government and spread awareness about new schemes, while also displaying public helplines, Covid updates, the importance of Covid protocols, pollution data, graphic films, social messages, information regarding policies, and other relevant details of public interest.

Public-oriented information regarding doorstep delivery, hospitals and dispensaries allotted for Covid treatment with the number of beds available, oxygen, ventilator facility and others will also be displayed, officials said.

PWD officials said bids have been invited for the installation of the LED screens. The screens will be installed on PWD roads having Right of Way (ROW) of 80 feet above, intersections, T-points with ROW of 80 feet or more and entry/exit points of Metro stations with heavy footfall.

Priority will be given to roads having ROW 200 ft, 150 ft, 100 ft and roads having large traffic volume and heavy footfall, said officials.

In the first week of March, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government gave financial and administrative approval for the installation of LED screens. The department also formed a committee comprising the assistant director of the planning division of PWD, the concerned chief engineer and the finance officer to the chief engineer for timely execution of the project and to review expenditure.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 475.78 crore. The screens will be installed in three phases and the work is expected to be completed by December this year.

The fixing of screens will be done on all four models — Portrait screen with unipole structure, landscape screen with single display, tri-side display and cluster monitor in rectangular shape. A command control centre (CCC) will also be set up to monitor the display round the clock.

Currently, the PWD has completed the process of area survey, identification of locations, size of LED and camera, pole designing, foundations and others, said officials. The tender process will take about one month. Once the tender is awarded, the installation work will begin, they added.