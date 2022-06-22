Delhi PWD asks finance officers to provide monthly report of transactions

The Delhi public works department (PWD) has ordered all its finance officers to provide monthly reports on or before the 10th of every month, starting from July, according to officials.

According to officials, this is being done in all departments to keep a check on spending and to see whether the funds released for projects and administrative functionings are being correctly applied and used.

“All finance officers to report to COA (controller of accounts) also and provide consolidated monthly report in respect of their zones of data of transactions that took place up to previous month or during the month under all heads including debt, deposit, suspense and remittance of every division…And furnish it latest by 10th of every month,” the order stated.

“This daily upkeep and close monitoring will also help to curb malpractices and corrupt activities,” said an official.

Further, the finance officers will also have to submit a zone-wise monthly abstract report of their divisions by showings para wise action taken/to be taken on all outstanding audit reports in respect of AGCR and internal audit on a separate basis and submit it by the 10th day of every month, said the official.

“The finance officers have also been directed to undertake inspection of books of accounts being maintained by the DDOs/divisions under their zones once in three months and ensure that all statutory books are maintained precisely by updating them on zero-defect basis. And if required issue (an) order in consultation with headquarters ,” read the order by the PWD.

The PWD has also directed to provide the chart of proposed inspections and its reports daily, said officials.

