PWD fails to attract bidders to install LED screens

After failing to attract bidders twice over the last couple of months, the Public Works Department has invited tenders for the installation of 600 LED screens across the capital displaying information about the work and schemes brought in by the AAP government. Officials said only a few companies showed up for bidding and did not meet the terms and conditions.

“We did not get the desired companies for installing and operating these LED screens. It is a big project, so we have floated tenders again and we believe this time bidders will come,” said a PWD official.

Through this LED screen project, the AAP government’s aim was to inform the public about their schemes and policies including public-oriented information like helplines numbers, Covid updates and protocols, pollution data, social messages, information regarding policies and other relevant details of public interest.

Under the fresh push, the department plans to set up a command control room with various permutations and combinations (individually, cluster or all at a time) of LED screen-wise/location-wise to display information, graphics and films.

The centre will monitor the display round the clock. Officials also said that 86 locations, especially places with heavy footfall, have been identified for the purpose, including Kashmere Gate, ISBTs, T-Junction, Dwarka, Badarpur, Sadar Bazar, and Karol Bagh.

Officials said these LED screens will have in-built video processors and will have auto brightness adjustments. “We also want the same videos and the same content to be displayed across all the 600 screens when they are installed,” said an official.

Further, it will be fixed in four models — portrait screen with a unipole structure, landscape screen with a single display, triside display and rectangular cluster monitor. Officials said the screens will be installed in three phases.