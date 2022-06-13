Delhi: PWD to extend ITO skywalk for connectivity between Pragati Maidan metro station, Supreme Court

To provide direct connectivity between the Supreme Court building and the Pragati Maidan metro station, the Delhi public works department (PWD) is planning to add an arm to the existing ITO skywalk by constructing a foot-overbridge.

“Currently, the ITO skywalk provides direct connectivity from College of Art to Pragati Maidan, ITO and Supreme Court. However, with the corridor development of Pragati Maidan and underpass coming up just near the apex court, the direct connectivity to the metro station has been closed,” said an official.

The official added that the overbridge would be constructed as an additional arm to the existing skywalk. The upcoming pedestrian bridge will most likely connect the Supreme Court with Pragati Maidan metro station Gate number 10, the official added.

The PWD has floated tenders for the overbridge’s construction at an estimated cost of Rs 9.3 crore. ” The tendering process will be completed by the end of this month and once the contract is awarded, the construction of the pedestrian crossing will be completed in six months,” said the official.

The Pragati Maidan corridor redevelopment project, under which a 1.2 km tunnel and six underpasses had to come up, has been completed. The corridor is expected to open for the public by June end.