Delhi: PWD begins construction work on Nelson Mandela Road to make it model stretch

The Delhi public works department (PWD) has begun the much-awaited construction work on Nelson Mandela Road — starting from Munirka to Vasant Kunj — to make it a model stretch.

“We have started the construction work on the ground to make this a model road on European standards. It is a sample stretch and once it is completed, the best design will be adopted for developing other roads on the same line. The model stretch will be ready in the next six months,” said a PWD official.

Part of nine sample stretches being developed under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s streetscaping project, the road would get a thematic revamp with 42-foot-tall statues/sculptures of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. A synthetic carpeted cycle track of 1 km is also coming up on this stretch, said officials.

Besides, the PWD is developing small parks, seating plazas, drive-through cafes, 40 colour changing foundations, sculptures made of scrap material, decorative lights for beautification, separate walkways made with granite cobblestone, street furniture made of teakwood benches, dholpur sandstone, 20 iron cast dustbins on either side of the roads, retroreflective overhead informattory road signage board.

Officials added that the department would also completely redevelop the drain line on this stretch to avoid waterlogging and a rainwater harvesting system would be developed and the water will be used for horticulture work and fountains.

“There is huge space available on both sides of the road and there are two malls on the stretch which see heavy footfall. So the people visiting the malls can easily walk or cycle to the mall. Moreover, there is no park nearby, so it will also serve as a playing and relaxing area for nearby residents of Munirka Enclave, JNU students among others,” said the official.

The PWD also has a plan to install a 55-foot-tall national flag and construct toilets on either side of the roads, a bus stand-cum-rain shelter, cycle track, parking facilities for gramin sewa auto-rickshaws and cars.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18.17 crore, of which Rs 11.26 is for civil work, Rs 4.70 crore for electrical work and Rs 2.73 crore for horticulture. The stretch will be ready by this December.