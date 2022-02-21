Delhi: PWD begins pre-construction work on three more stretches under streetscaping project

The Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) has begun the pre-construction work for redeveloping three more stretches in the national capital under the streetscaping project. Tenders have been floated for revamping these corridors located in Outer Delhi’s Tikri Border, East Delhi’s Karkardooma Chowk and a portion of Wazirabad Road in North East Delhi.

The redevelopment of the three stretches is a part of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream project — ‘Streetscaping and beautification of Delhi Roads’ on the lines of European standards. Total nine stretches are getting a new look under this project.

The three stretches that will be redeveloped are 800 metres of Road No. 58 from Jagatpuri Red Light to Karkardooma Chowk, 550 metres of Road No. 59 Wazirabad Road and 675 metres of NH 10 Delhi Rohtak road from metro pillar number 410 to Tikri border.

The estimated budget of these three corridors, expected to be completed by August-December, is Rs 34.58 crore.

A senior PWD official said: “All these stretches are located in congested locations and this redevelopment will not only beautify the road but also help in decongestion and lower accidents. Tenders have been floated and all three stretches will have different looks to enhance the beauty of that particular area. Preliminary work like area survey, geotechnical survey and others are completed.”

Like the Mukundpur stretch near Model Town in North Delhi, the Jagatpuri road will get a sports-themed look with statues of sports personalities. The Tikri border will get a grand entrance with a brick-made wall and the remaining stretch will have plant-themed streetscaping with unique plants, shrubs and flowers across the world.

Besides, all these stretches will be widened as the existing concrete pavement, kerbstones, median, footpaths will be completely dismantled and reconstructed with tactile flooring using cobblestone.

“Currently, the roads are in poor shape with no alignment and uniformity and space for pedestrians and cyclists. There will be walkways, pedestrian paths with a ramp facility for disabled persons, cycle tracks with parking spaces, overhead signages, decorative lights and other amenities. Consultants have already been appointed for these projects and once the work is awarded, work will start on the ground in the next one month,” said the official.

Further, all these stretches will have street furniture, bollards, selfie points, drive-through cafes, toilets on both sides of the road, dustbins, and statues, segregated parking for e-rickshaws and the roundabouts will be beautified with fountains.

The other stretches that will be redeveloped are Mukundpur Road No. 51, 3, KN Katju Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Nelson Mandela Road and Lodhi Road.