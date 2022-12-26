Delhi PWD to beautify airport road ahead of G-20 summit, install elephant statues

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) will install elephant statues at various locations on the stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as part of the beautification process ahead of the G-20 summit next year. It had earlier installed ‘Make-in-India’ lion statues and modern artefacts, and erected national flags on the stretch.

Officials said tenders have been floated for the installation of the elephant statues. These will come up on the road at key points, roundabouts and islands to give a good experience to the foreign dignitaries who will visit the country in September for the summit.

The lion sculptures are installed at two locations and these will come at six more traffic signals and islands, officials said. According to officials, the redevelopment and beautification work on the stretch, which is used by a large number of people, including tourists, diplomats and dignitaries visiting the national capital, is already on.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, who directed the PWD to develop the road as an iconic identity of Delhi, is personally monitoring the project.

“The main aim behind the ‘aesthetic upgradation’ is to give a feel-good experience to foreign delegates visiting Delhi. As of now, the stretch sees traffic jams but there is no major congestion problem. There are a few problems with the symmetrical alignment of the stretch because of which it witnesses traffic jams and this will be corrected. Under this project, the road will be resurfaced and strengthened, and footpaths and drain lines will be redeveloped,” an official said.

Besides, around 11 fountains will also be installed on traffic islands and the roadside area will be decked up with all-weather plants in a landscaped pattern.

The PWD also plans to install marble statues on the traffic tri-junction and install art effects with colourful lights and designer street lamps and smart poles on the entire stretch.