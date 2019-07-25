Delhi: Push for govt to sponsor sex reassignment surgeries

Before Sanjana underwent the male-female sex reassignment surgery (SRS) 20 years ago, resistance from the family and society was not the only obstacle before her — arranging the money required for the surgery seemed like an equally insurmountable task.

Fast forward to now, and the 47-year-old is among the many transgenders whose voices were taken into account by the Delhi Commission for Women, which issued notices to the Centre, pressing for government-sponsored SRS.

“Considering the stigma suffered by the community, it is imperative the choice of sex reassignment is available to those who want to exercise it. It is the duty of the state to provide for such basic necessity of a large but marginalised community,” said Maliwal.

Recalling her plight 20 years ago, Sanjana said, “ No one in my family supported me, so I had to arrange all the money by myself. I took several loans. I have so many friends of different ages that want to undergo surgery but are unable to because it costs Rs 2-3 lakh in private hospitals in Delhi,” said Sanjana. She has been regularly attending meetings of the newly formed Transgender Cell of the DCW.

Maliwal said the notice was issued after she, along with DCW member Promila Gupta, interacted with hundreds of transgender people, in addition to members of the newly formed Transgender Cell of the DCW. Among the issues raised by the community are presence of just a handful of hospitals in Delhi to perform SRS. The officials were further told that the hospital that perform SRS are not efficient.

In the notice, the commission has also asked the government to clarify by July 31 whether the surgery is provided free of cost in Delhi hospitals and requested for details on the number of such surgeries undertaken. The government has also been asked to provide the steps taken to expand the provision of SRS in all government hospitals.