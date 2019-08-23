Delhi: Three held for assaulting, looting shopowner in Punjabi Bagh

Three men were arrested for beating and allegedly looting Rs 15 lakh from an owner of a departmental store in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Thursday.

Amit Bagga, the owner of a departmental store, has complained that he and his manager Yugam were preparing to go home around 12.30 am Thursday when a car hit his vehicle parked outside the store.

The car driver was allegedly in an inebriated state, and handed a compensation of Rs 2,500 to Bagga for damage to his vehicle. He initially accepted the money but returned it later, then the occupants of the car started beating Bagga and his manager, news agency PTI reported.

#WATCH Delhi: A person was thrashed following a road rage incident after the car he was traveling in was rammed into by another car in Punjabi Bagh, last night. The victim alleged that accused persons looted Rs 15 lakh cash from his shop, he has survived the thrashing. pic.twitter.com/piNDBzlZ06 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

In a CCTV footage of the incident shared by news agency ANI, Bagga is seen being pinned to the ground and thrashed mercilessly by the group of men. Bagga also alleged that the men fled the spot with a bag containing a sum of around Rs 12 to 15 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Prabhjot Singh (27) and Gagan Shegal (29), residents of Tilak Nagar, and Preet Singh (31), a resident of Vikas Puri.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code has been filed against the accused by Delhi Police.

