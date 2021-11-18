Delhi: Man abducted, robbed of car, Rs 10,000, phones at gunpoint; 3 held

A 26-year-old man was allegedly abducted and robbed of cash, phones and car at gunpoint by three men in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area early on Wednesday. The police said they have apprehended all three accused on Thursday morning and are questioning them.

According to the police, the victim Prince Abhishek made a PCR call around 2.18 am on Wednesday.

He told the police that he was returning home from his brother’s place when the accused waylaid him and got into his WagonR car. They threatened him with a pistol and asked him to drive to an ATM kiosk. They made him withdraw Rs 10,000 and then took away the cash, two phones and drove away in the car, leaving him on the road, said the police.

Urvija Goel, DCP (west) said: “A case was registered at Punjabi Bagh area and teams were sent to look for the Wagon R and the team found it in Rajouri Garden. We tried to intercept the vehicle but the accused tried running over the team. They also pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds. Our team fired back but they managed to escape”

The men escaped from the spot but abandoned the car after some time. The police said they found the car and after several raids, caught the accused on Thursday.