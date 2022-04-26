Delhi, Punjab governments sign knowledge-sharing agreement, Arvind Kejriwal calls it unique in India’s history

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann signed a knowledge-sharing agreement between the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments in the national capital Tuesday. Under this agreement, which is not legally binding, the two governments will “learn and share knowledge, experiences and skills from each other for the welfare of the public”.

After signing the agreement, Arvind Kejriwal said: “I think this is a first of its kind and unique incident in the history of India. It will be wrong to say that only our government has worked for the state but different parties and governments have worked with different states and came up with several initiatives for the public welfare in the last 75 years of India’s independence but this will be the first time where two (state) governments are signing such an agreement.”

“It will be wrong to say that only we have done good work. There were several islands of excellence across the country but there were divisions of parties and states, and nothing was learnt from that. Punjab CM Maan ji and his entire team are on a tour in Delhi and have visited schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals. I believe that Punjab will learn from the achievements of the Delhi government and adopt the measures to improve education, health and infrastructure of the state. And good works have been done in Punjab too, more will be done in the coming years and Delhi will learn from them too,” Kejriwal added.

पंजाब सरकार के साथ आज हमने नॉलेज शेयरिंग एग्रीमेंट साइन किया, यह भारत के इतिहास में एक नया प्रयोग है कि नॉलेज शेयर करने के लिए एग्रीमेंट किया गया है। हमने तय किया है कि दिल्ली और पंजाब के लोगों की तरक़्क़ी के लिए हम एक दूसरे के अच्छे कामों से सीखेंगे। pic.twitter.com/fO6ww426fh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2022

“Changi chiz jittho bhi mile seekh leni chaide (We should learn good things from wherever we get it)”, Punjab CM Mann said. “I visited government schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals here in the last two days. During my artist days, I used to go on a tour and visited schools and hospitals in places like America and Canada. But I never saw in the students there the confidence that students here (Delhi) have. We want to take this to Punjab.”

“Punjab has acres of land where schools, sports grounds and many other things can be developed but some governments (previous ones) did not let them develop. Punjab has doctors, and teachers but there is no infrastructure,” Mann said.

“During Covid, when I wanted to donate ventilators to district hospitals in Punjab, the administration said they cannot accept it because they did not have space and doctors or specialists to operate them. They said they did not have an anaesthesia specialist and a similar incident happened when I wanted to donate a ventilator carrying an ambulance due to the lack of drivers. So, I had to donate the ventilators to big hospitals,” Mann said.

“When I visited the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital here, I saw ventilator beds lined up for patients, the general ward was developed similarly to the ICU facility where any person can get treatment. In Punjab, MRI machines have pigeon nests and a nauseating smell welcomes you as you enter hospitals,” Mann added.

Mann said that the previous government polished the walls of schools and put a board saying ‘smart schools’ but the condition of the schools in Punjab is poor. “You cannot cure cancer by applying Iodex. You need chemotherapy to cure the disease. Like that, the schools in Punjab need improvement, infrastructure development, good labs, sports facilities and teachers. So, our priority and focus will be on education and health. We will bring Delhi-like schools to Punjab.”

Responding to criticisms of the agreement, Mann said:”This is a knowledge-sharing agreement between two governments to learn from each other. Punjab is best in agriculture and known for agrarian development. The environment minister of Delhi can visit Punjab and learn the techniques and implement them in Delhi. If we have to learn from Italy, Singapore or any other country or state, we will go there and bring the same to Punjab. We aim to make Punjab, Punjab again. We don’t want to make it Paris or London. People just want their Punjab back and we will bring the old Punjab,” said Mann.

Mann also added that the Punjab government is working on a roadmap to generate electricity, improve the groundwater level which is sinking in the state and launch a rehabilitation programme for drug addicts.

When asked if the Delhi government will run the Punjab government from the national capital, Kejriwal said: “It is a knowledge-sharing agreement. If a CM of one state visits another state to learn, it is not one government trying to run the other government. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visited Delhi Schools, you cannot call that the Delhi government runs Tamil Nadu. It will be wrong to say so. Two states are learning from each other for the welfare of the public.” Kejriwal also said that the Mann government in Punjab should be given some time to perform.

The agreement-signing ceremony was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, newly-appointed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, cabinet ministers of Punjab and other senior officials from both the states.