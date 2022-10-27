Delhi: Pulled out of e-rickshaw, 56-year-old woman dies in snatching bid

A snatching in Delhi’s Rohini turned lethal on Wednesday when a 56-year-old woman riding on an e-rickshaw fell off it, receiving fatal head injuries. The victim, Sumitra Mittal, was going to pick up her sister at the time.

According to her nephew, Arun Mittal, “She had been going to meet her brother, who lives in Greater Kailash, and went to pick up her sister along the way. On the way, she lost her life in this incident.”

Three men pulled up to the e-rickshaw that Sumitra was riding on, and tried to snatch her purse, police said. During the scuffle, Sumitra fell out of the vehicle, and her head struck the road. According to Arun, the post-mortem showed that she had suffered brain damage and a haemorrhage in the fall.

Arun said that this was the latest tragedy that had struck the family. “Her husband passed away some years ago. Then, both her sons died at a young age, despite being seemingly healthy. One passed away from heart failure, and the other from a brain haemorrhage.”

Sumitra had been living with her younger son’s wife and her grandson, and ran a small clothes shop out of the ground floor of the house to make a living.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said, “After the woman was injured, she was taken to Bhagwati Hospital. She was declared dead after efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.”

The DCP noted that though Prashant Vihar was a snatching prone area, incidents had been declining of late.

According to police at the Prashant Vihar station, efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the snatchers. They said that while the snatchers had not directly struck Sumitra, the force with which she fell from a moving vehicle after they grabbed her bag had caused her death. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery/dacoity with attempt to cause death/ grievous hurt).