Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
HC issues notice on plea for clean public toilets in Delhi, respondents say ‘will take all possible steps’

A petition moved by Jan Seva Welfare Society says clean public toilets are a fundamental right protected by the Constitution, and that it is the duty of the state to ensure they are accessible to citizens.

A public toilet at East Delhi's Mayur Vihar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra, file)

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government and civic authorities in a plea seeking the cleanliness of public toilets in the national capital and the availability of clean water and electricity supply.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the matter said to the respondent authorities, “You clean all these places and file a status report.”

“Learned counsel for the respondents was fair enough in stating that they will take all possible steps in the matter,” the HC said while listing the matter for May 23.

The Centre through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Cantonment Board as well as electricity distribution companies like BSES Rajdhani and Yamuna Power Ltd and TATA Power have been made a party in the PIL.

The plea moved by Jan Seva Welfare Society, a registered society, claims that it wrote to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on August 11, 2022 raising concerns about the conditions of public urinals and public toilets in public spaces across Delhi. The plea claimed that the society made a representation to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on October 1, 2022 highlighting the “hazardous effects of unclean and unhygienic public urinals that can cause venereal diseases and greatly attack the medical infrastructure of the country”. The plea claims the litigant also wrote to the Delhi Cantt Municipal Corporation, MCD and New Delhi Municipal Corporation, but did not receive a response.

The plea states the Delhi Cantt Municipal Corporation, MCD and NDMC had a “very lackadaisical approach towards building and maintaining the public toilets, while the condition of the available toilets is such that they are not fit to be used”.

The plea highlights that clean public urinals are a fundamental right protected by the Constitution of India. It states that it is the duty of the state machinery to ensure that clean and sanitary urinals are accessible to the common people and citizens. “The responsibility to maintain hygienic public toilets rests on the shoulders of civic authorities of the locality who are the instrumentality of the State,” the plea contends.

It has been further contended that the scope of Article 21 of the Constitution has been expanded by the Supreme Court wherein the right to live with dignity and “all the necessities of life such as adequate nutrition, clothing, health, etc” would include the right to clean and sanitary urinals.

“Thus, non-facilitation of clean and hygienic public urinals is a clear violation of the right to life and personal liberty of the public at large, as promised under Article 21, Part III of the Constitution of India,” the plea contends.

The plea prays for a direction to the authorities to inspect all public toilets in Delhi and to ensure they are clean and sanitary, with proper availability of clean water and electricity supply. It further prays for a direction to the respondents to initiate steps for the construction of more public urinals in Delhi.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:45 IST
Question of voting rights for aldermen settled by Supreme Court, now cloud over MCD Standing Committee polls

