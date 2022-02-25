DPS Faridabad student dies by suicide, blames school in note; mother says bullied over sexuality

A 16-year-old student of Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad died by suicide, with a police complaint by his mother, a teacher at the same school, alleging that he was harassed over his sexuality and the school ignored her complaint.

Police said they also found a purported suicide note at the student’s residence in which he blamed his ‘school’ and ‘higher authorities’ there.

Sube Singh, the Faridabad Police spokesperson, said, “The boy studied at DPS and lived with his mother, a teacher at the same school. Last year, two children made lewd remarks against him. His mother complained about this to the principal but the authorities did not do anything. We have been told that after this, the student went into depression and was also seeking treatment. Because of the lockdown, the school was shut and the boy was at home. When the school reopened, the boy started going again because of the board exams. He felt he was being tortured (mentally). He also requested a school teacher to help him with a subject, but the teacher did not show any sympathy and also accused the student and his mother of troubling her unnecessarily.”

On Thursday evening, the boy’s mother was out to meet relatives when she received a call from neighbours that her son had jumped off the top floor. She rushed to the hospital, where her son was declared dead.

“The boy left a suicide note saying that his mother is a brave woman and that he took the extreme step because he was being harassed by school authorities. The DCP, ACP and Crime Branch teams went to the spot and collected evidence. An enquiry has been initiated and legal action will be taken against accused persons,” said PRO Singh.

The purported suicide note, addressed to his mother, states: “This school has killed me. Specially higher authorities… tell ninna and bade papa about my sexuality and whatever happened with me. And please try to handle them… You are wonderful, strong, beautiful and amazing. Don’t care what relatives say…”

In her police complaint, the mother alleged: “Last year, my son told me that the boys in his school call him gay and harass him. I had filed a complaint with the school administration but they didn’t conduct an enquiry… My son was depressed. Because he was suffering from dyslexia, he wasn’t able to solve numerical problems in a paper. He asked the headmistress for help. However, she accused him of taking advantage of his condition and said that my son and I are throwing tantrums… he was severely depressed.”

The school principal, meanwhile, said: “I feel sad that our student left the school and this world under tragic circumstances. We are with our teacher (the boy’s mother). I want to say that Delhi Public School is a supportive and sensitive school. Kids are nurtured and there’s no harassment here. He was a talented and artistic student and was going to appear for his Class 10 Board exams. He joined the school when he was in Class II. We were encouraging him, supporting him and providing him with all the necessary help. Some time back, there was some subject change and attendance matter that was going on. I know there were some personal issues… he was undergoing treatment. We are here to support students. The police are investigating the matter on the complaint of the family. We want an impartial enquiry so that the truth comes out and the school is vindicated.”