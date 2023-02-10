PT teacher who thrashed parking attendant sacked by school; victim still critical

scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Manoj Kumar, an eyewitness in the case and Thakur's colleague, said: "The doctors are not very hopeful as he has sustained severe injuries on his spine and head. It's a wait and watch situation.”

Vikas Thakur, the 24-year-old parking attendant who was bashed with a bat more than a week ago after he asked for Rs 60 parking fee, is still critical and remains in the ICU at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Speaking to The Indian Express, Manoj Kumar, an eyewitness in the case and Thakur’s colleague, said: “The doctors are not very hopeful as he has sustained severe injuries on his spine and head. It’s a wait and watch situation.”

He said the market association of Basant Lok market is pitching in and looking after his medical expenses.

On February 1, around 9: 30 pm, Thakur and eyewitness Manoj asked accused Vikramjeet Singh (28) to pay the parking fee of three hours.

Singh, who was with a friend, allegedly refused to pay the same and started abusing the parking attendants, following which the duo went away.

A few minutes later, Singh allegedly took out a bat from his vehicle and started chasing the parking attendants for around 250 metres, ultimately catching hold of Thakur and thrashing him in full public view.

Read |‘Saw him take out a bat, we ran in fear’: Colleague of parking attendant thrashed in Delhi

According to police, the accused, who is in judicial custody, lives with his father Manjeet Singh in a flat in Mehrauli’s Saidulajab. He used to teach physical education at New Green Fields School in Alaknanda – following the incident, the school sent a letter to the police stating that they have suspended him from the position.

School officials said Singh joined the school around four years ago. Apart from him, two other sports teachers work at the school.

Also Read |‘Today it was Vikas, tomorrow it could be any of us’: Parking attendants in Delhi say abuse common

The school’s principal, Neera Bhardwaj, said she did not wish to comment on the incident.

Teachers and colleagues too remained tight-lipped. One teacher, requesting anonymity, said: “He (Vikramjeet) used to come around 9 am and leave by 2:30 pm; would interact with us like any other colleague.”

Students, meanwhile, struggled to make sense of the development – that someone who taught them could allegedly have such a side to him.

They said they had been told he was unwell, which is why he had stopped coming to school. One class 12 student said Singh was their cricketing coach and would take them to zonal tournaments.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:16 IST
