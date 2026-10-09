25 FIRs in 8 days as Delhi protests over CEC resignation continue

CongressPresident Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media as party leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others look on after a lunch hosted by the party President for INDIA bloc leaders, for the second consecutive day, at Moets restaurant, Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The Opposition leaders assembled for the meeting amid ongoing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revision issues. (PTI Photo)

Another FIR was registered after INDIA bloc MPs launched a protest on Thursday near MOETS restaurant in Connaught Place, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which saw a minor scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters.

A total of 25 FIRs have now been registered since October 2, when All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora gave a protest call to demand the CEC’s resignation. Two days later, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also gave a separate protest call, with over 300 opposition MPS marching towards the CEC office.

The FIRs have mostly been registered under sections related to vandalism of public property, assault and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work, and alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district.