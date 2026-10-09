25 FIRs in 8 days as Delhi protests over CEC resignation continue

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Another FIR was registered after INDIA bloc MPs launched a protest on Thursday near MOETS restaurant in Connaught Place, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which saw a minor scuffle between Congress and BJP supporters.
A total of 25 FIRs have now been registered since October 2, when All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora gave a protest call to demand the CEC’s resignation. Two days later, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also gave a separate protest call, with over 300 opposition MPS marching towards the CEC office.
The FIRs have mostly been registered under sections related to vandalism of public property, assault and scuffles involving police personnel, obstruction of government work, and alleged violations of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district.
The latest FIR is against the Congress for allegedly violating Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi.
A Kashmiri man also alleged that he was roughed up by Congress members for chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A police officer said this was being investigated, and charges of assault would be added depending on the findings.
At least three FIRs have been registered against Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting officers during the protest on Wednesday, Delhi Police sources said.
According to police officers, the FIRs were registered under sections pertaining to assault and obstructing police officers from performing their duties.
Thursday was the third consecutive day of protests by Opposition MPs.
A contingent, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his Rajya Sabha counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge, had staged a peaceful protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and said they would continue their protest on Friday; they are likely to meet in Parliament House in the afternoon.
Sources had told The Indian Express that the Opposition MPs will assemble in Parliament complex and from there they will march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Speaking to reporters, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had said: “We have already requested the President for a meeting with the INDIA alliance leaders. The first request letter was sent on October 2. Then Rashtrapati Bhavan office intimated us to give names. On October 5, we gave a request with the names, with all INDIA alliance leaders. We asked for an appointment for (October) 7th, 8th, 9th. Today is the 8th. We will wait for tomorrow also… So far, there is no response.”
“If the appointment is granted by the President, then we will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan and the selected few MPs will meet her. If not, we will march to the Bhavan and protest there,” said a source in the INDIA bloc.
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