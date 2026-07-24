‘30 pellets still inside my body’: Journalist hurt in CJP protest seeks compensation

Three days after the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, the 28-year-old sports journalist with Outlook is back home in Delhi, working through the pain with more than 30 pellets still lodged inside his body.

A medical report issued by Safdarjung Hospital on July 22, reviewed by The Indian Express, records that he sustained injuries from “physical assault at Jantar Mantar by pellet gun”, with wounds over his right arm, chest, and back.

The hospital’s examination recorded small, punched-out wounds across his right arm, chest, and back, with doctors noting injuries “consistent with pellets”. Despite the injuries, the journalist has resumed working from home.

“The FIFA tournament got over on the 19th, and today (July 23) is the India-Zimbabwe cricket match, so I’ve been following that,” he says, adding that he is eager to return to covering sports.

On July 20, dressed in a black T-shirt, light brown trousers, and grey sports shoes, the 28-year-old parked his Pulsar motorcycle at B-Block in Connaught Place before joining the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, demanding accountability from the Centre over exam paper leaks and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

“After they took away Sonam Wangchuk, that was the turning point for me,” he says.

As the march moved from Jantar Mantar towards the streets around Connaught Place, the 28-year-old says he remained with the crowd until clashes broke out around 4 pm. “Initially, the police were firing tear gas into the sky, but then I saw it being aimed towards the crowd. A person standing just ahead of me was hit barely one or two inches above his eye by what I believe was a tear gas shell,” he recalls.

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He remembers people running. “Everything turned blurry. I could see men in khaki and blue uniforms. The next thing I saw was an officer aiming a gun at me. I turned and started running, but I felt a shot hit my back,” he says.

“At first I felt a tingling sensation. Then it felt like my back was on fire.”

He walked a short distance before sitting down. “Later I saw multiple wounds where blood had clotted,” he says.

‘Removing them could do more harm than good’

With police restricting movement around Connaught Place, the 28-year-old waited for nearly an hour before riding to a friend’s house. “When I reached, I checked my vest. It was drenched in blood,” he says. His friend photographed the wounds and uploaded the images to ChatGPT. “That’s when we first suspected they were pellet injuries,” he says.

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Later that evening, he received a tetanus injection. “The pain was excruciating while sleeping,” he says.

The following evening, on July 21, the 28-year-old went to Safdarjung Hospital, reaching around 7 pm and remaining there until nearly 4 am the next morning.

“The doctors first cleaned the wounds and put me on an IV drip, which eased the pain. Several doctors examined me. After a CT scan, MRI and X-ray, they told me I had been hit by more than 30 pellets,” he said.

According to him, the treating doctors advised against surgically removing them. “They told me there were pellets in large quantities. I counted around 25 to 30 myself. The doctors said they would have to make incisions to remove them, and that removing them could do more harm than good. They said, ‘Let them remain inside’,” he says.

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The doctors also told him he was fortunate the pellets had not lodged close to his bones, he says. “They said if they had been near the bones, I might not have been able to move my arm.”

For now, the 28-year-old has been advised to take medicines whenever the pain worsens. “Doctors said the wounds will heal, but the pellets may remain inside. I don’t know what happens after that,” he says.

He has a follow-up appointment with an orthopaedic specialist at Safdarjung Hospital, but said he also plans to seek a second opinion elsewhere. For his injuries, he added, he wants “compensation from the government”.