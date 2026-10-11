Multiple FIRs filed amid crackdown on protests against election chief in Delhi

The latest FIRs pertain to incidents reported during Saturday’s demonstrations when groups of protesters attempted to assemble at several locations in parts of the Capital.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readOct 11, 2026 09:23 PM IST
Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Amid sporadic protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following the call given by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs since Saturday at various locations in the city, according to officers.

Even as the number of cases filed has not been revealed officially, sources said at least 20 FIRs have been registered. These are in addition to 25 FIRs registered in connection with similar demonstrations held between October 2 and 9, which include cases related to alleged assault on police personnel, unauthorised demonstrations and other violations, according to officers.

Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The latest FIRs pertain to incidents reported during Saturday’s demonstrations when groups of protesters attempted to assemble at several locations in parts of the Capital. The cases registered include allegations of disrupting law and order, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and other violations, said sources.

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The sections invoked in the FIRs, the number of people named as accused and the details of the allegations in individual cases are yet to be revealed.

After CJP-AISA called for protest over alleged discrepancies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise, Delhi Police on Saturday intervened to disperse gatherings and detain protesters in various parts of the city following denial of permission to hold demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The Capital saw heavy restrictions over the weekend to quell the protests. While 45 Metro stations were closed Saturday amid heavy security deployment, Around 30,000 police personnel, supported by 200 companies of paramilitary forces, remained deployed across the city on Sunday.

Also Read | CJP protest: How does detention differ from arrest, what rights do detainees have?

A day after thousands of people were detained, more than 500 people were detained on Sunday as sporadic demonstrations continued for the second day in a row.

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Officers said the FIRs were registered at police stations across different districts, depending on where the incidents of violations were reported.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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