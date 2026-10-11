Multiple FIRs filed amid crackdown on protests against election chief in Delhi

Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Amid sporadic protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar following the call given by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs since Saturday at various locations in the city, according to officers.

Even as the number of cases filed has not been revealed officially, sources said at least 20 FIRs have been registered. These are in addition to 25 FIRs registered in connection with similar demonstrations held between October 2 and 9, which include cases related to alleged assault on police personnel, unauthorised demonstrations and other violations, according to officers.

Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Police detain protesters during a demonstration demanding the resignation of the CEC. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The latest FIRs pertain to incidents reported during Saturday’s demonstrations when groups of protesters attempted to assemble at several locations in parts of the Capital. The cases registered include allegations of disrupting law and order, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and other violations, said sources.