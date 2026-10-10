Cab cancellations, Rs. 100 e-rickshaw rides, barricades: Delhi protestors struggle to reach Jantar Mantar

Cops stationed at operational metro stations closest to Jantar Mantar, vehicle checks at city borders, hundreds of detentions, and massive police deployment centred in Central Delhi and fanning out across the Capital: all efforts are currently underway to prevent any protestors from reaching Jantar Mantar.

These scenes played out across different parts of the Capital on Saturday afternoon, and as of 1:30 PM, no protestors had been able to reach the Jantar Mantar, the announced site of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party, All India Students’ Association and others.

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At Connaught Place

At the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi, close to Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place was deserted, except for the presence of security personnel, on Saturday morning.

Most routes around Sansad Marg, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar were barricaded by 9 AM. Between 2000-3000 police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were gathered around Parliament Street police station alone. About a hundred police personnel were gathered at each layer of barricading.

Vehicles have been diverted away from this Central Delhi fortress since the morning, and around 270 people, who police say had come into the area at night, have been detained.

This includes around 70 people who were detained outside the prominent Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place. According to police, these people had spent the night in the gurudwara ahead of the called protest. Through Saturday morning, they remained inside the gurudwara premises while a large number of police personnel waited outside. When they came out in the late morning, they were detained by the waiting police.

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At Patel Nagar metro station

Amid the closure of 45 metro stations, one of the closest operational metro station on Saturday was the Patel Nagar station, which is around a one-and-half hour long walk to Jantar Mantar. There were over a dozen CISF personnel deployed inside the station, and 20 police personnel stationed outside.

There, 26-year-old Tazud from Nagaland, was waiting outside the station for his friends to show up. These are acquaintances he made by creating an online group of people the previous night of people who want to go to the protest.

“I couldn’t attend the July protest so I don’t want to miss the experience this time. I scrolled through comments on Instagram and found a group of people who were planning to go to the protest alone, and created a group at midnight,” he said.

However, getting from the metro station to the site will not be easy for them. Auto drivers outside the station were refusing to ferry people to Connaught Place and other places in its vicinity because of the heavy barricading there. Drivers of shared e-rickshaws were charging Rs. 100 per passenger for the 5 kilometre ride.

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“All roads to CP are blocked. We have to go around the barricades and take a long route,” said one of the drivers.

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At Yamuna Bank metro station

The Yamuna Bank metro station, a nearly two hour walk from Jantar Mantar, is among the closest operating metro station, particularly for people moving from East Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

There, 19-year-old Jay Kumar, who works as a tele caller in Noida, said that he has been struggling to reach the protest site since the morning.

He boarded the metro from Noida Sector 16 and reached Central Delhi’s Barakhamba Road, only to realize that the gates did not open there. He then returned to Yamuna Bank station.

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“I am a fan of Dhruv Rathee. I know that he has been detained, but I still want to go and see what is happening there,” he said.

Sharing autos there were charging Rs. 100 till Barakhamba Road, from where protestors are trying to walk to the protest site, two kilometres away.

Kumar has been trying to book a cab but has not been able to. The few cabs which initially accepted his booking went on to cancel.

At nearby Akshardham metro station, police have put up barricades outside. Vehicles with young passengers were seen being stopped and asked about their destinations.

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At Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders

Barricades manned by Noida police, Delhi police, and the BSF were put up along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Chilla where commercial buses were being stopped and checked.

“We’re checking in case of large groups of people trying to reach Delhi. Forces are als checking nearby parks, for people who have been sitting there through the night with the aim of moving to Delhi today,” said a traffic police officer.

A Delhi police personnel stopped a private bus and entered it, checking the list of passengers on the conductor’s phone and going through the pick-up and drop locations. He then walked up to each passenger, and asked them where they were headed. Most of them replied that they were heading towards Kashmere Gate.

“We’re also stopping commercial four-wheelers since many could book Ola, Uber to reach Jantar Mantar,” he said.

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Strict checking was also in place at the DND flyway. Shared commercial vehicles were being made to stop and their belongings were checked.

A family from Bihar and staying in Noida were even asked to return by the Noida police after they said that they were on their way to visit the Nizamuddin Dargah.4

Both private and commercial vehicles carrying young and middle-aged men were stopped and asked to show their Aadhaar cards