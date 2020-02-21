Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar against imposition of PSA on political leaders in Kashmir

A protest and talk session after 200 days of lockdown of Kashmir, at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) A protest and talk session after 200 days of lockdown of Kashmir, at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Written by Armond Feffer

Dozens gathered at Jantar Mantar Thursday to protest against the imposition of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on political leaders and residents in Kashmir. They also demanded restoration of Article 370 and internet services in the valley. The lockdown in Kashmir was announced last August and has persisted into the new year.

The protest, which was organised by a group of NGOs, youth alliances and students, also saw performances of traditional Kashmiri music and songs.

A statement issued by the groups said, “Recognising that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are facing a repressive onslaught… we, concerned citizens of India, on this 200th day of the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and lockdown of Kashmir, register our protest through poetry, songs of resistance and solidarity with the people of J&K, to demand the release of all political leaders and restoration of communication channels.”

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

