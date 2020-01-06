Delhi: Protest at ITO over JNU violence

Outside the old Delhi Police HQ, Sunday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Outside the old Delhi Police HQ, Sunday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Demanding the arrest of the masked men who entered JNU and beat up students and teachers, hundreds of protesters from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University and other campuses gathered at the old Delhi Police headquarters in ITO Sunday night.

Present at the site when JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was beaten up, Pritish Menon, who was at the protest, claimed: “After ABVP members attacked in the afternoon, JNUSU and the teachers’ union had called a protest. After the protest, a hundred-odd students were at Sabarmati hostel. Suddenly, several persons with their faces covered came rushing towards us with metal rods. We all ran; I ran to Tapti hostel. When we came back, we saw Aishe wounded and unconscious at Sabarmati.”

Students demanded that FIRs be registered against those responsible.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was at the protest in support of the students, said, “The V-C must resign for this act. How was it that for three hours, police was not inside the campus?”

Many teachers from Jamia, JNU and DU were present. Bhupinder Choudhary, a history professor from DU, alleged, “This attack, organised by the ABVP and Sangh Parivar, signifies that the government is unable to negotiate with students and tolerate an iota of peaceful dissent. The V-C must resign.”

A student from Jamia, Amzad Ansari, said, “At Jamia, police were not allowed in but they still beat up students. What about this time? Police is as responsible as the administration and ABVP for this.”

Chanting “lodge an FIR today” and “Delhi Police wake up”, several protesters carried posters expressing support for Aishe Ghosh.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App