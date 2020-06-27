Delhi: Protest at Hindu Rao over delay in salaries

Indu Jamwal claimed there were several problems such as “no proper donning and doffing area, and air conditioners not working properly”. (Representational) Indu Jamwal claimed there were several problems such as “no proper donning and doffing area, and air conditioners not working properly”. (Representational)

Even as North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital is likely to be converted into a Covid facility on Saturday, paramedical staff and nurses Friday staged a protest for an hour on the premises over “delay in payment of salary” and “lack of infrastructure”.

Indu Jamwal, president of the hospital’s Nurses’ Welfare Association, said, “We don’t mind working at the Covid facility, but we should at least be given salary on time. We have not been paid since April.” She also claimed there were several problems such as “no proper donning and doffing area, and air conditioners not working properly”.

North MCD director, press and information, said several measures are being taken to improve infrastructure including provision of ACs, CCTVs, which will be visible soon. “On the clinical side, we have adequate healthcare professionals. All those put on duty in the Covid care facility will be provided with accommodation as per norms fixed by the Delhi government,” said the director.

A senior official said the corporation is trying to increase its sources of revenue so that salaries are paid on time.

On June 14, the Delhi government had ordered that the 980-bed hospital be converted into a Covid facility. The order took time to be implemented as the hospital prepared to ramp up its infrastructure, said officials.

A hospital official said 50 beds will be set aside for Covid cases initially.

