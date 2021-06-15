Delhi: Prostitution racket busted at spa parlour; 9 arrested

Police have arrested a male manager identified as Vikram Singh and eight women, who were also part of the sex trade

The Delhi police on Monday busted a prostitution racket allegedly being run under the guise of a spa parlour in the Uttar Nagar area and arrested nine people, including eight women.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We received information about alleged prostitution activity being carried out in the spa. We found that they were running under the guise of a spa parlour and made several cabins inside their room. Police sent their decoy customers to verify all the facts and they found that the women working at the spa were involved in the sex trade and they alerted the police,” he said.

On Monday evening, a raid was conducted and the culprits who were soliciting sex were arrested red-handed.

Police have arrested a male manager identified as Vikram Singh and eight women, who were also part of the sex trade. “Even at the time of the raid, a room in the massage centre was occupied where a woman and man were found in an objectionable position. As per the probe, the spa parlour was opened a few days ago,” a senior police officer said.

“All the accused have been booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act and an FIR has been registered against them at Uttam Nagar police station. Further investigations are in progress,” Meena said.