Delhi: Last day to pay property tax extended, rebate for vaccinated family. Here’s how you can get the benefit and check eligibility

The municipal corporations of Delhi have extended the last day to pay property tax by a month offering a 15% rebate for those who pay the taxes. The East MCD has pushed the last date to August 31, South MCD to July 31 and North MCD to July 15. Other benefits like rebates in property tax for families that are vaccinated against Covid-19 have also been announced.

How can one claim the benefit?

Due to Covid-19, the corporations are accepting only online payments. One can go to the website mcdonline.nic.in, choose the corporation under which’s jurisdiction the property lies and pay the taxes. One has the option to log in using mobile number and OTP, login id or registered mobile numbers. A new user has to fill a form to generate their login id and password.

How to claim vaccination benefits and who all are eligible?

The three MCDs are providing an additional 3 per cent rebate if the owner of the house is vaccinated against Covid-19. The owner has to upload the vaccination certificate on the portal while submitting the tax details. This is only for residential properties. Joint accessor and collector of North MCD Kunal Kashyap, who prepared the draft for the scheme, said that families who have registered for vaccination, got an appointment but not vaccinated, will also be considered as the idea is to promote vaccination.

How will the people not familiar with online systems pay taxes?

“The method is primarily online but for old people or those not familiar with online methods camps are being organised from time to time,” said Kashyap. The details sought are later filled online through the backend. One can contact area councillors for it. There also are thousands of common service centres (CSC) across Delhi where one can go to submit taxes.

What are other benefits one can claim?

The South and East MCDs are offering additional 2 per cent rebate on online payment for property tax up to Rs 10,000.