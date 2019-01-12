Delhi: Property dealer shot at daughter’s grave

At the cemetery in northeast Delhi’s Welcome, a 33-year-old man sat near his daughter’s grave on Friday morning, offering prayers. A few minutes later, he was shot in the head, chest and stomach multiple times.

A case of murder has been registered at Welcome police station and a manhunt launched to trace the accused, police said. The man, Mehfuz Khan, was arrested in a murder and attempt to murder case in 2018, and was out on bail, police said.

“Khan was shot twice in the head, chest and stomach, while one bullet tore through his hand. No arrest has been made so far. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity. The family of the man is being questioned,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Khan was a property dealer and ran a bakery in the area, police said. He would offer prayers at a local mosque, said police, adding that his daughter was buried in a graveyard adjacent to it.

According to police, Khan’s brother Salman claimed he had gone to the mosque on Friday when some unidentified men entered through the main gate and shot him. Locals informed his family, who took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Additional staff has been deployed at the cemetery and police are analysing CCTV footage.

Khan is survived by a wife and two daughters. His third daughter had died two years ago due to an illness, police said.