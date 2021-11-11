Delhi: Property dealer found dead with bullet injury on head in Chattarpur

A 36-year-old property dealer was found dead inside a house in south Delhi’s Chattarpur on Thursday morning. The deceased had a bullet injury on his head, the police said.

He was identified as Sanjiv Sejwal, a resident of Lado Sarai. The police received a PCR call around 4.45 am from a woman saying that Sejwal had shot himself and was lying on the fourth floor of JMD Estate building.

Harsh Vardhan, additional DCP (south) said: “We went to the spot and found Sejwal lying dead with a revolver by his side. A forensic team was called to the building to examine the scene. We are investigating the death from all angles. The reason behind the death isn’t clear. No suicide note was found at the spot.”

On Wednesday night, Sejwal went to JMD Estate to meet his friends and was partying with three or four of them around 9 pm, said the police. His body has been sent for autopsy and his family has been informed. He is survived by his wife and two children.