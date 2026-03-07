Delhi property dealer chased and shot dead after ‘threats’ from gangster Kapil Sangwan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified men on a scooter in Dwarka district’s Chhawla area on Friday, police said.
Police sources said during the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased had allegedly been receiving threats from gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is hiding in the UK, over an extortion demand.
The victim, Balwan Gehlot, was travelling alone in his car when he was chased by the attackers. Police said it appears he tried to drive onto a path through nearby fields, but the attackers chased him and continued firing, shooting him multiple times.
The accused then fled from the spot. On receiving information, a team from the Chhawla police station reached the spot while crime and forensic teams examined the site and collected evidence. Gehlot was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the matter.
A senior police officer said Gehlot lived with his family in Chhawla and was in the property dealing business.
To trace the accused, police said officers are examining footage from all CCTV cameras along the route. Besides the local police station, the Special Staff team is also investigating the case.
After Sangwan’s name surfaced in connection with the crime, the Crime Branch team has also started its own investigation.
According to police sources, Nandu had allegedly demanded extortion money from Gehlot, and the businessman had received several threats earlier. It is suspected that he was killed for refusing to pay the extortion amount; however, police are probing the case from all possible angles.
Who is Kapil Sangwan?
Born in 1994, Sangwan hails from Delhi’s Najafgarh. He faces over two dozen cases related to extortion, land grabbing, and murder in both Delhi and Haryana.
He was arrested in 2016 and remained in jail until 2019, when he was granted parole for a month. During that period, his associates organised a grand party at a farmhouse, built on encroached government land, in Najafgarh. Although the Crime Branch raided the event and arrested 22 people, Sangwan could not be found. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in June 2021.
Sangwan is allegedly involved in the murder of Haryana INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee in February 2024. The killing is believed to be linked to his gang rivalry with jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal. His elder brother, Jyoti, who also faces criminal cases, is lodged in Delhi jail.
