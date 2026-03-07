Delhi property dealer chased and shot dead after ‘threats’ from gangster Kapil Sangwan

Sangwan faces over two dozen cases related to extortion, land grabbing, and murder in both Delhi and Haryana. (File Photo)

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified men on a scooter in Dwarka district’s Chhawla area on Friday, police said.

Police sources said during the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased had allegedly been receiving threats from gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, who is hiding in the UK, over an extortion demand.

The victim, Balwan Gehlot, was travelling alone in his car when he was chased by the attackers. Police said it appears he tried to drive onto a path through nearby fields, but the attackers chased him and continued firing, shooting him multiple times.

The accused then fled from the spot. On receiving information, a team from the Chhawla police station reached the spot while crime and forensic teams examined the site and collected evidence. Gehlot was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.