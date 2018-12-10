Delhi: Promising vacations, 2 men dupe govt workers

Two persons have been arrested for cheating government workers by claiming to organise vacations for their families and later reneging on the same, police said. The accused, Ashwani Singh (32) and Harpat Singh (26), have cheated over 350 people under the pretext of offering Leave Travel Concession packages, said police.

Advertising

Ashwani has five criminal cases against him. Harpat does not have a criminal background and is currently working with a tours and travels company in Gurgaon, a police officer said.

Police claimed the accused have cheated those working with the Ministry of Health, the Delhi Health department, postal department, AIIMS and Delhi Police. “We have received over 60 complaints from government employees. During probe, it was found around 350 people may have been duped,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.