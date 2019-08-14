Delhi: Promising school admission, woman dupes 7 families

On the morning of May 3, a 10-year-old boy reached a private school in East Delhi where he had purportedly been admitted under the EWS category — only to be told to go back home by a woman who had allegedly “helped” with the admission process. At least nine other students were allegedly told to return home the same morning.

On August 13, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, was arrested for allegedly cheating eight families of over Rs 4 lakh, said police. Police said she duped seven families under the pretext of securing admission for their kids under the EWS category, and one woman by promising to get her a job at an anganwadi. DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) has been registered at Madhu Vihar police station and the woman was arrested from her rented accommodation.”

The arrest took place a day after the 10-year-old’s mother filed a complaint at the Madhu Vihar police station, alleging that the woman took Rs 70,000 from her for getting her son admitted to the private school under the EWS category.

The complainant told The Indian Express, “My child was already studying in the private school, but my husband and I found it difficult to pay the fee. One day, the woman came to the shop where I work… she claimed she worked with the Delhi government and was well-connected with a minister. She said she could help my son get admission in the EWS category at the same school at a cost of Rs 70,000.”

The complainant alleged that the woman showed her a Delhi Secretariat ID card and promised to help other children too. “I told my relatives and friends… We were eight women who gave her the money. In all, we gave Rs 4,91,000…,” said the complainant.

In April, the accused took the children and their mothers to the private school and got them uniforms and books, and gave ID cards to some and admission slips too, police said.“On May 3, the woman claimed that the principal has allowed admission ‘one by one’,” said the complainant. In the complaint, she claimed that the woman “started coming up with excuses later” and repaid only a portion of the actual sum to her.