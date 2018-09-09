Delhi: Professor told to ‘entice students for admission’, court raps institute

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Delhi court rapped a technology and management institute in the capital for asking an assistant professor of law to “entice children” to take admission into the college through “illegal ways”.

The court said the woman professor was instructed by the institute to “somehow gain entry” to the counselling centres of other colleges and “influence students to take admission”.

The matter came up for hearing after the professor left the Fairfax Institute of Management and Technology without serving the notice period as per the contract, following which the institute filed a suit to recover her two months of salary. According to court records, the woman had joined the institute on July 10, 2015, and had given an undertaking that she would not leave in the middle of the semester.

The woman also alleged that she was treated “unfairly” by her seniors and asked to take classes even when she was not well.

The court said that the institute “cannot be permitted to take advantage of their own, by claiming damages, when the teacher was prevented from performing her duties ”.

Judge Pankaj Sharma said: “The agreement does not stipulate that the defendant was required to solicit/entice/influence the student for taking admission in the plaintiff institute by use of illegal means.”

The court also said that as per the woman’s testimony, she was subjected to “indignity and bullying” by her superiors, which took a toll on her health, prompting her to discontinue the service. “An academic institute must have a conducive atmosphere so that academicians can perform their duties in a dignified way. Where academicians are subjected to indignity and bullying, then it is the breach of contractual obligation on the part of the institute…” the court said.

The court then dismissed the institute’s plea, stating that there was no breach of contract.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App