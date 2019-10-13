Delhi: Process begins to find which govt schools can be made co-ed

The Delhi education department has begun the process of identifying which schools can be made co-educational by the next academic year but has not set a figure for how many such schools will be created.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi government has set a timeline till July 2020 to convert boys’ and girls’ schools under it to co-educational ones “wherever it is possible”. This is part of its action plan to address the “decline in the result of Class X in (its) schools”, after an analysis of the CBSE board exam results in 2018-2019 showed that co-ed ones had performed better than both boys’ and girls’ schools.

The department has now begun a process of mapping out the capacities of the 1,100-odd schools run by it to identify those which are feasible for this conversion. Currently, approximately 178 of these schools are co-educational. The primary challenge facing the government in this endeavour is space constraint.

“By the end of November, over 3,000 of the classrooms under construction are anticipated to be completed in some 45-odd schools, in which the possibility of merging schools to create co-educational ones is much higher. The remaining 12,000-plus classrooms are also expected to be completed sooner than later. After the mapping of capacities is done in December, we will take stock of how many can be created by April, in time for the next academic session. We are also allowing ourselves till July for a second phase, in time for when children will return from their summer vacation,” said a senior government official.

However, the government has not set a figure for the number of co-ed schools it will create by the next session, using the loose target of “wherever it is possible”.

Many government school buildings function as double shift schools — operating as girls’ schools in the morning and as boys’ schools in the evening. The creation of co-ed schools will be done by merging the existing boys’ and girls’ schools into single shift ones.

In response to a query on whether parents of students are being counselled on this conversion, the government official stated they are not anticipating resistance to this move. “Only a handful of private schools in the city are monogender schools and the top ones that parents aspire to send their children to are co-ed. We are past these reservations now,” the official said.