Delhi Cabinet approves draft private universities Bill, set to be tabled in Assembly

Delhi government convened a special Cabinet meeting on Friday to approve the draft Private Universities Bill, which is set to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly.

If approved, the Bill will create a legal framework to set up private universities in the Capital. As per the draft Bill, private universities can establish constituent colleges and off-campus centres in Delhi but cannot provide affiliation to colleges that do not come under it.

The draft Bill allows the university to determine its fee structure in accordance with its operational and developmental requirements to sustain high standards of education and research.

The fee structure for the entire course duration shall be disclosed to the student at the time of admission itself and not be enhanced for the entire duration of the course. For the 25% quota of Delhi students, 5% will get a full fee waiver, 10% will get a half fee waiver, and the remaining 10% will get a quarter fee waiver based on merit and financial need.

“The Bill places the protection of students’ interests at the highest priority. Twenty-five percent of seats in every programme will be reserved for Delhi students in accordance with the applicable reservation policy. All universities will be required to follow a transparent and non-discriminatory admission process,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired the meeting.

“The initiative is in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy and represents a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a leading global centre for higher education,” she added.

Officials said that as part of this framework, the Delhi Private Universities Regulatory Authority will be established to oversee teaching standards, research, institutional governance, admissions, examinations, student records, and the overall performance of universities. The authority will also have the power to issue corrective directions whenever necessary.

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“For decades, Delhi witnessed a strange paradox. The Capital of India became the destination for students preparing for higher education, but not for pursuing higher education itself. While neighbouring states established world class private universities, Delhi’s students were compelled to leave their own city in search of quality institutions,” Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

“Today, we have corrected that historic anomaly. This legislation is not merely about establishing private universities; it is about ensuring that Delhi’s youth receive world-class educational opportunities within their own city,” he added.

Officials said that as per the draft Bill, before any private university is established, its proposal will undergo a detailed evaluation. A committee comprising senior government officials, eminent academicians, representatives of the University Grants Commission, and financial experts will conduct a thorough assessment of every proposal.

Universities will receive approval only on the basis of the committee’s recommendations. The proposed private universities will be entirely self-financed and will not receive regular financial grants from the government. However, they will be eligible for research projects and research funding in accordance with the applicable rules.

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Keeping Delhi’s geographical limitations and limited land availability in mind, the draft Bill adopts a modern approach instead of insisting on the traditional model of large land-based campuses, said officials.