In several small pvt schools, seats for EWS students are still vacant

With a second draw of lots yet to be held for EWS admissions to Delhi’s private schools, several small private schools say only half of their EWS seats have been allotted so far.

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25% of all seats at entry-level classes in the city’s private schools are reserved for students from economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories. However, so far this year, allotment has not taken place against all these seats. While the new academic year had begun in April, the first round of computerised centralised draw of lots had taken place on June 16.

Out of around 45,000 such seats across schools, around 32,000 were allotted through the first round of draw of lots, an education official said.

As a result of this, several schools that are a part of the Private Land Public School Trust said they have been allotted students for about half of their reserved seats. In response to a grievance placed by one such school on this, the department responded that it had taken the decision to make 100% allotment to schools running on government attached land and around 50% allotment on schools running on private land.

For instance, at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Public School, there are 128 reserved seats at entry-level classes. Of these, students were allotted to 59 seats, and 54 took admission. The school now has 74 vacant reserved seats. At Vivek Modern School, there are 40 reserved seats, of which allotments were done against 20, and 17 students took admission, leaving 23 vacant seats.

“We are so many months into this academic year but there are so many seats vacant while students are waiting to get their admissions. A second round should be held to fill these seats, it’s not right that no students be allotted to them,” said Chandrakant Singh, whose school, Ideal Radiant Public School, has 17 out of its 30 reserved seats vacant.

In the meantime, the cycle of admissions to the 2022-2023 academic session is set to start soon, with the process normally beginning in December in most years.

“We would ideally like to hold a second round of draw of lots. We are collecting data on how many seats have been filled so far and are trying to take a decision on holding it,” said an education department official, adding that the limited allotment had been done based on the experience of how many students could be admitted last year.