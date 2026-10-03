Delhi eases rules for new private schools, drops two key requirements

The Delhi government has relaxed rules for new private schools, removing two requirements. Schools proposed to come up on privately-owned commercial land will no longer need to undergo a public-interest assessment – evaluating whether a new school will serve the needs of the area – while schools seeking recognition will not have to show that the area where it is located actually needs another school.
Many educationists, however, said the changes pointed to a wider shift towards private schooling.
The Delhi School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on September 30, amend Rules 44 and 50 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973. The amendments came into force upon publication in the Gazette. The draft received no objections or suggestions and had prior approval from the Centre.
Under amended Rule 44, the public-interest assessment will no longer apply to a private school proposed by a society or public trust on privately owned commercial land, provided the land is not institutional, obtained from the government or a municipal corporation at a concessional rate or through auction.
The amendment retains the Essentiality Certificate requirement for societies or public trusts seeking to purchase or obtain institutional land from the government or a municipal corporation at a concessional rate or through auction. Such applicants will still have to establish the need for the proposed school before purchase or allotment.
The second change has been made to Rule 50. The clause requiring a school seeking recognition to demonstrate the real need for it in the locality and ensure it does not adversely affect enrolment in nearby recognised schools has been deleted.
Government focus
Speaking to The Indian Express, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government’s focus is “less red tape” and “more schools” for the children of the Capital.
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“Delhi’s growing population means our children need more schools, more seats and more opportunities. Education infrastructure cannot be held back by outdated regulations and unnecessary procedural hurdles. This amendment is deregulation with a purpose – simplifying the process, unlocking eligible privately owned land for educational use and encouraging investment in school infrastructure, while protecting public interest,” he added.
Experts differ
Questioning the lack of consultation before the notification was issued, educationist and advocate Ashok Agarwal said the changes pointed to a wider shift towards private schooling.
“Overall, this indicates towards privatisation, and that is happening at the government schools. Government school enrolments are dropping, on the other hand, private schools are increasing enrolments,” he added.
Agarwal also questioned the legal implications of the notification. “Till now it was Society or Trust, now individuals can also apply. This is contrary to the provisions of RTE. Only Trust, Society or no profit companies can run schools. So, the first part of this notification is contrary to RTE itself.”
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Educationist Ashok Pandey, however, said the exemptions would have limited practical impact unless larger issues around land, approvals and the regulatory framework for private schools were addressed.
“The notification or the amendment to the rules doesn’t define what is privately held commercial land,” he said. He also pointed to the availability and cost of land in the Capital. “Where is privately held land for opening a school in Delhi? I don’t know how this amendment will help.”
“If I am exempted from need determination, that is a very minor and insignificant concession,” Pandey said, adding that the change should not be seen as one that would immediately lead to a large number of new schools.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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