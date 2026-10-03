Delhi eases rules for new private schools, drops two key requirements

The Delhi government has relaxed rules for new private schools, removing two requirements. Schools proposed to come up on privately-owned commercial land will no longer need to undergo a public-interest assessment – evaluating whether a new school will serve the needs of the area – while schools seeking recognition will not have to show that the area where it is located actually needs another school.

Many educationists, however, said the changes pointed to a wider shift towards private schooling.

The Delhi School Education (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on September 30, amend Rules 44 and 50 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973. The amendments came into force upon publication in the Gazette. The draft received no objections or suggestions and had prior approval from the Centre.