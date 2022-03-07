Several private schools in Delhi look to implement govt’s flagship curricula

The Delhi government’s education department Monday conducted a session with heads of private schools in Delhi to encourage them to introduce the government’s three flagship ‘mindset’ curricula—Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti—in their schools as well.

The Happiness Curriculum for nursery to class VIII was introduced in Delhi government schools in 2018, the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for classes IX to XII in 2019, and the Deshbhakti Curriculum for all grades was launched last year.

The mentor teachers made presentations outlining the core aims, content and pedagogy of these curricula to private school heads.

“Till date, no work has been done on the mindset of children in the country. The education system has not taken the responsibility of developing the mindset in the children and it has always been believed that the thinking of children is developed by family and society, there is no participation of the education system in it. As a result, almost all schools today take a guarantee that their students are at a certain level in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Language, Social Science etc. but there is no guarantee about their attitude, thinking, and approach. Along with subjects, schools must take responsibility for every student’s mindset. This will set the education revolution and create a developed nation, where every student will be emotionally, academically and professionally sound,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, stating that government and private schools should work together to bring quality education to children.

The heads of several private schools such as Ryan International School, Sector 25, Rohini; Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar; and Saint Giri Senior Secondary School said they are looking to introduce these programmes systematically in their schools.